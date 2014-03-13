WARSAW, March 13 U.S. F-16 fighter jets landed
at central Poland's Lask air base on Thursday to take part in
military exercises seen as Washington's gesture of support for
its eastern NATO allies after Russia's intervention in Ukraine,
local media reported.
At least 12 F-16 planes and 300 personnel were due to take
part in the drills, beefed up at Warsaw's request after Russian
forces seized control of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula.
Both the Polish Defence Ministry and the press officer at
Lask declined to comment on the reports of the arrivals.
Earlier this week, the United States and Poland began
wargames in Lask, with the U.S. saying both the air drills and
joint naval exercises in the Black Sea were planned before the
crisis in Ukraine.
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Andrew Heavens)