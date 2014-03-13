(Adds U.S. Embassy confirmation and comments)
WARSAW, March 13 U.S. F-16 fighter jets landed
at Poland's Lask air base on Thursday in a gesture of support
for NATO's eastern members after Russia's intervention in
Ukraine, the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw said.
"Augmenting the aviation detachment was a deliberate choice
to demonstrate to our allies that U.S. commitments to our
collective defense responsibilities are credible and remain in
force," the Warsaw embassy said in a statement, confirming
earlier media reports. "A total of twelve aircraft are scheduled
to arrive by the end of this week."
The drills were beefed up at Warsaw's request after Russian
forces seized control of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula.
Earlier this week, the United States and Poland began war
games in Lask. The U.S. saying both the air drills and joint
naval exercises in the Black Sea were planned before the crisis
in Ukraine.
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Andrew Heavens)