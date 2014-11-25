WARSAW Nov 25 France said on Tuesday it was
planning to send an armoured military unit to Poland for
exercises designed to strengthen the NATO alliance's eastern
flank in apparent response to tensions over a pro-Russian
uprising in Ukraine.
The manoeuvres, following bilateral UK-Polish field training
exercises this month involving 1,300 British soldiers, come at a
time also of increased NATO concern over Russian air force
forrays around the coast of nordic countries.
"In the coming weeks we will send an armoured unit that will
conduct exercises on the territory of Poland," French Defence
Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said at a joint news conference in
Warsaw with counterpart Tomasz Siemoniak.
Russia denies any role in a pro-Russian separatist uprising
in eastern Ukraine, which began in April and has cost more than
4,300 lives. It also says the actions of its military aircraft
are not in any way abnormal.
The announcement of the French exercises came after France
said it had suspended the delivery of a warship to Russia, a
move that could improve French relations with other NATO members
anxious that France could be arming a country that in March
annexed Crimea, a part of Ukraine.
Franco-Italian missile maker MBDA and France's Thales
are currently competing in a tender, estimated to be
worth over $5 billion, to build a missile defence system for
Poland.
(Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig;
editing by Ralph Boulton)