WARSAW Aug 5 Poland together with Ukraine's other neighbours should be involved in resolving the crisis in eastern Ukraine, Poland's president-elect Andrzej Duda said.

Duda, who is from the socially conservative Law and Justice party (PiS) and will be sworn-in as president on Thursday, has repeatedly signalled that he will seek a more active diplomatic role for Poland.

The current ceasefire was agreed on by leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France in Minsk on Feb. 12 but fighting is still taking place.

"Talks on Ukraine should be conducted in a new formula, with the participation of Poland and other neighbours of Ukraine," Duda said in an interview carried by state agency PAP on Wednesday.

"A permanent peace can be guaranteed only by a wide peace conference," he said.

Ukraine's former borders should be reestablished, he said. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Angus MacSwan)