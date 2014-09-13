* Poland says not getting requested levels of gas from
Gazprom
* Gazprom says not able to supply volumes requested by
Poland
* Gazprom is testing Polish resolve - Polish deputy PM
* Gas flows from Poland to Ukraine sustained - operator
* Slovakia says still sees lower supplies on Saturday
By Marcin Goettig and Jason Bush
WARSAW/MOSCOW, Sept 13 Polish Deputy Prime
Minister Janusz Piechocinski said on Saturday that recent
disruptions in gas supplies from Russia were an attempt by
state-controlled Gazprom to test Polish resolve.
Poland, at odds with Russia over a pro-Russian rebellion in
eastern Ukraine, was forced to suspend gas flows to Ukraine for
two days earlier this week after gas importer PGNiG said it had
not been receiving the volumes of gas requested from Gazprom
since Monday.
"I think that the temporary disruptions of the recent days
were in fact an attempt from the eastern supplier to test
Poland's reaction," Piechocinski told a press conference on
Saturday.
Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Saturday it was
not able to supply Poland with the volumes of natural gas it was
requesting and could only deliver levels closer to daily minimum
allowed under the contract.
Poland, one of the most vocal critics in the European Union
of Kremlin actions in the Ukraine crisis, depends on Russian gas
imports for the majority of its consumption. PGNiG's 2013 annual
report shows gas imported from Gazprom accoutred for 54 percent
of total sales at 16.2 billion cubic meters.
Energy analysts in Warsaw have said Russia may be using
deliveries to Poland to send Europe a tentative warning it will
retaliate if Brussels goes through with new sanctions on Moscow
over Ukraine. The West accuses the Kremlin of fomenting a
pro-Russian rebellion in eastern Ukraine; something Moscow
denies.
In Slovakia, the main entry point for Russian supplies to
the EU, importer SPP saw a roughly 10 percent decrease in gas
supplies from Russia for a fourth day in a row on Saturday, a
spokesman said.
Romania's Energy Minister Razvan Nicolescu said on Saturday
Gazprom had scrapped a plan to cut gas exports to Romania by 9
percent on Saturday and by 5 percent on Sunday.
Gazprom had notified Romania of the intended cuts on Friday.
UKRAINE
Poland's state gas pipeline operator said that gas flows
from the eastern direction were stable on Friday compared to
Thursday at about 20 million cubic metres (mcm), but were still
below what the Polish gas importer PGNiG has requested. Gazprom
is Poland's sole gas supplier from the east.
The pipeline operator Gaz-System said also that despite the
gap between PGNiG's requests and actual deliveries, gas flows
via Poland to Ukraine were not affected. To offset lower flows
from the east, Poland increased imports from Germany and the
Czech Republic.
"The increased requests of PGNiG are still not being met,"
Gaz-System's spokeswoman Malgorzata Polkowska said on Saturday.
"But Poland is receiving from all import points more gas
than its daily consumption. Gas is being sent to Ukraine without
problems in amounts ordered by the client."
Poland resumed natural gas deliveries to Ukraine on Friday
after receiving a pledge that Russia's Gazprom would deliver
requested supplies.
Disputes with Kiev have prompted Russia to halt gas flows to
Ukraine three times in the past decade including stoppages in
2006, 2009 and since June this year. So far in the latest
standoff, flows via Ukraine for EU have been unaffected.
Opening up gas flows eastward was part of the EU's response
to Gazprom's decision to cut supplies to Kiev. Poland and
Hungary can also send gas to Ukraine but the Slovak link boasts
the biggest capacity of the three.
The pipeline which is used to transport gas from Poland's
system to Ukraine has a daily capacity of 4 mcm. Ukraine is
purchasing this gas from Germany's RWE under a deal allows for
the flows to stop in case of a shortage of gas in Poland.
DIVERSIFYING
Poland, which is looking to diversify its gas imports away
from Russia, and wants its LNG terminal in the port city of
Swinoujscie on the Baltic coast to start accepting first
deliveries of LNG by end June-2015.
"We have performed huge work over the last few years ()
because we wanted Polish security, also gas security to be based
upon very solid fundamentals," Poland's Piechocinski also said.
"In 2016, any serious attempts to reduce gas supplies from
the eastern direction will not be damaging for the Polish
economy."
The Polish terminal will have an initial capacity of 5
billion cubic metres of LNG per year, about a third of annual
consumption. Poland is also spending millions of dollars on
developing its shale gas deposits, with little success so far.
Gazprom gave no reason on Saturday for its inability to
deliver the gas, but earlier this week said it was exporting gas
subject to available resources and pumping to storage facilities
in Russia.
"They are requesting the maximum, and we are only able to
supply closer to the daily minimum," a Gazprom spokesman told
Reuters asked about Poland's requests for gas.
Poland's PGNiG said earlier this week that the volumes of
gas it was requesting were below maximum levels allowed under
its contract with Gazprom.
Gazprom, which meets about a third of the European Union's
gas demand, said earlier this week it had been pumping the same
amount to Poland as the previous week although Reuters data
showed Russian gas flows to Poland this month are down 12
percent.
Supplies this summer have also been lower than last year,
although they are significantly higher than two years ago.
Utility traders said the recent drop-off has been within the
contractual norms.
(Reporting by Jason Bush and Marcin Goettig; Writing by Marcin
Goettig; editing by Ralph Boulton)