FOREX-Dollar near 4-mth low vs yen as Treasury yields, stocks slide
* Euro near 7-week high vs dollar (Updates prices, adds details and quotes)
BRATISLAVA May 15 NATO needs to have a larger presence in eastern Europe in light of the crisis in Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday.
"If there is no readiness for a greater NATO presence in bordering countries of the European Union, it will mean NATO solidarity is only declarative," Tusk said at a security conference in the Slovak capital.
"The NATO presence, meaning infrastructure and specific units, should be greater in Baltic countries, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria - meaning where we have a border with an unstable region."
The alliance's top military commander said earlier this month that NATO would have to consider permanently stationing troops in parts of eastern Europe as a result of the increased tension between Russia and Ukraine. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Jan Lopatka; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
* Euro near 7-week high vs dollar (Updates prices, adds details and quotes)
To access the newsletter, copy the following link and paste it in a web browser: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03222017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to speak at 23rd conference of Auditor Generals of Commonwealth Nations in New Delhi 10:30 am: DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abh
* Shares further undermined by report of N. Korean missile launch