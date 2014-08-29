PRAGUE Aug 29 Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu's plane will leave Bratislava airport shortly after making a brief stop there when Poland refused to allow the flight into its airspace, the Slovak Interior Ministry said on Friday.

Poland said it had denied entry to the flight earlier on Friday because it had changed its status to military from civilian, and that it would grant permission once it was re-coded.

Shoigu had attended a ceremony marking an anti-Nazi uprising in Slovakia earlier on Friday. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; edited by Ralph Boulton)