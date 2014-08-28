BRIEF-Stephen Baksa reports 4.8 pct stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
WARSAW Aug 28 Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Thursday that Russia's actions in eastern Ukraine were an "aggression" that has created the most serious security crisis in Europe in decades.
"This for sure is an aggression," Sikorski told state radio. "Poland's position will be worked out in the next couple of hours. We do not need strong words here, but actions, best if actions of the whole international community."
Sikorski said the actions needed to be firm, but prudent, because the consequences could potentially be "unfathomable". (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Alison Williams)
NEW YORK, March 17 Forty House Democrats, led by the party's top member of the House of Representatives Financial Services committee Maxine Waters, voiced opposition on Friday to a U.S. Labor Department proposal to delay the start of a controversial retirement regulation.
WASHINGTON, March 17 The first face-to-face meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel started awkwardly on Friday and ended even more oddly, with a quip by Trump about wiretapping that left the German leader visibly bewildered.