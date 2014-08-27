* Polish Deputy PM seeks help from EU Commission
* Polish firms say Russia blocking transit of some goods
WARSAW Aug 27 Poland has asked for European
Commission help to keep Russia from blocking Polish shipments of
goods through Russian territory, the Polish infrastructure and
transport ministry said on Wednesday.
Last week, a Polish association of transport companies said
Russia was blocking shipments of some goods to other countries,
such as Kazakhstan, Mongolia and the Caucasian countries.
The ministry's press office said on Wednesday that Polish
Deputy Prime Minister Elzbieta Bienkowska had sent a letter to
the European Commission asking it to "prepare an intervention in
regard to actions of the Russian Federation blocking the transit
of Polish transports through its territory."
Russia banned most fruit and vegetable imports from Poland
last month and extended the embargo to the rest of the European
Union this month. The ban was imposed in retaliation for Western
sanctions against Moscow over Russia's role in the Ukraine
crisis.
Russia's Customs Service denied any wrongdoing when the
issue emerged last week and said it was allowing Polish goods to
pass through.
Customs Union members Kazakhstan and Belarus did not join in
Russia's ban on foodstuffs from the EU. In theory, Polish
exports could be shipped to Belarus or Kazakhstan and from there
re-exported to Russia, side-stepping Moscow's embargo.
