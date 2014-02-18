UPDATE 1-BP halves stake in New Zealand's only oil refinery
* NZ Refining shares drop 4 pct, broader mkt edges up (Adds BP statement, detail)
KIEV Feb 18 Six Ukrainian policemen were shot dead in clashes with anti-government protesters on Tuesday, police said, raising the overall reported death toll to 14. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
* NZ Refining shares drop 4 pct, broader mkt edges up (Adds BP statement, detail)
March 16 U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's use of an alias email address while he was chief executive officer at Exxon Mobil Corp was "entirely proper," attorneys representing the company said in a letter to a New York court on Thursday.
BRASILIA, March 16 A regional oil workers' union said on Thursday that an injunction freezing sales of assets by Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras, including its fuels distribution unit, will continue to block divestiture, despite an audit court ruling allowing sales to go ahead.