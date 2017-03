MOSCOW, April 12 Several armed men have seized a police department in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

"Armed men in camouflage uniforms seized the police department in Slaviansk. The response will be very tough because there is a difference between protesters and terrorists," Avakov said, giving no further details. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Christian Lowe)