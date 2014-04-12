* Four government buildings now seized by pro-Moscow
militants
* Pro-Western Kiev government promises tough response
* Protesters briefly hold part of Donetsk prosecutors office
(Adds second building seized, protesters demand autonomy
referendum)
By Gleb Garanich
SLAVIANSK, Ukraine, April 12 Ukraine appealed to
Russia to halt "provocative actions" in its eastern regions on
Saturday as pro-Russian militants seized two more government
buildings and called for autonomy from Kiev.
At least 20 armed militants wearing mismatched camouflage
outfits took over the police and security services headquarters
in the eastern city of Slaviansk, about 150 km (90 miles) from
the border with Russia, seizing hundreds of handguns.
Police said gunmen later took over the local headquarters of
Ukraine's SBU security service.
Ukraine's acting foreign minister, Andriy Deshchytsia, urged
Russia to end what he called "provocative actions" by its agents
in a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Government buildings in two other Russian-speaking cities,
Donetsk and Luhansk, have been occupied by separatists since
last weekend, in what the new pro-Europe leadership in Kiev says
is part of a plan drawn up by the Kremlin to dismember Ukraine.
Russia and Ukraine have been locked in confrontation since
protests in Kiev forced the Moscow-backed president from office,
and the Kremlin seized and then annexed Ukraine's Crimean
peninsula.
Moscow denies having any designs on other regions of Ukraine
and says it has not provided support to the militants.
However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Russian
speakers in eastern Ukraine must be protected from possible
persecution by the interim authorities in Kiev.
Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov promised a "very
tough" response the building seizure in Slaviansk by what he
described as "terrorists".
There was no sign of Ukrainian police or military around the
building, which was guarded by masked men armed with pistols and
rifles.
The gunmen were wearing orange and black ribbons, a symbol
of the Soviet victory in World War Two that has been adopted by
pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine, and replaced the Ukrainian
flag on the building with a Russian tricolour.
The city's mayor was shown on television saying she
supported the takeover and the gunmen were members of a local
militia demanding more autonomy from Kiev.
One of the masked gunmen said they wanted "to live
comfortably, peacefully free from the junta in Kiev who have
seized the country".
A few hundred people gathered outside the three-storey
building in a residential district near the centre of the city
of over 100,000 and helped to build barricades from tyres.
Police said the militants were handing out some of the 400
handguns and 20 automatic rifles they seized from the building
to the crowd, but a Reuters photographer at the scene said he
had not seen this happen.
Acting President Oleksander Turchinov said in a statement he
had signed a decree to fire the head of the SBU in the Donetsk
region.
The Ukrainian government says the takeovers could be part of
a plan similar to that used by Russia to annex Crimea - the
seizure of government buildings and military facilities was
followed by a referendum on independence.
On Friday, a deadline set by the Kiev authorities for the
protesters to end their occupations expired, but there was no
sign of action from the Ukrainian police to force them out.
In Donetsk on Saturday, a group of around 40 young people
armed with wooden bats briefly took over a floor of the general
prosecutors office, barricading themselves in with furniture.
The protesters later agreed to leave following negotiations,
Donetsk police said in a statement.
A fighter jet which flew over Luhansk in the afternoon was
identified by the Defence Ministry as Ukrainian.
(Additional reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Lina Kushch;
Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Mark Heinrich)