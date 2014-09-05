NEWPORT, Wales, Sept 5 Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko said prisoners could be freed as early as Saturday
under a ceasefire agreement reached with pro-Russian rebels and
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.
Poroshenko said 12 steps, including a decentralisation of
powers, had been agreed to bring peace and stability to the
mostly Russian-speaking eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and
Lugansk with a concrete timetable for implementation.
"We are expecting, in the very near future, the release of
hostages, most probably it will happen tomorrow," Poroshenko,
speaking English, told reporters on the sidelines of a NATO
summit in Wales. "This is based... on my peace plan."
Ukraine was ready to grant a significant decentralisation of
power and economic freedom to the regions as well as the right
to use the language of their choice and an amnesty as part of a
political settlement, he said.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Paul Taylor)