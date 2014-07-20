UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
KIEV, July 20 Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Sunday the international community must stop those who direct "terrorists", support them and equip them with weapons, in a clear reference to the pro-Russian rebels fighting his troops in the east.
The president's press service said, in a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, "the president stressed that Ukraine together with the international community should decisively repulse international terrorism and stop those who direct terrorists, providing them with weapons". (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders