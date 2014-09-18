(Rewrites throughout to add Poroshenko visit to White House,
details of military aid)
By Patricia Zengerle and Steve Holland
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 Ukraine President Petro
Poroshenko secured $53 million in assistance from the United
States on Thursday but President Barack Obama for now turned
down his appeals for weapons to fight Russian-backed
separatists.
Images of Poroshenko sitting side by side with Obama in the
Oval Office and of the warm reception he received in a speech to
Congress projected a symbolic show of solidarity with the
Ukraine leader as he faces down Russia's incursion.
The White House announced that Ukraine would receive $53
million in new aid, including $46 million for military equipment
such as counter-mortar detection units, body armor, binoculars,
small boats and other gear for Ukraine's security forces and
border guards in the east.
Poroshenko used a speech to members of the U.S. Senate and
House of Representatives to appeal for lethal aid.
"Please understand me correctly. Blankets, night-vision
goggles are also important. But one cannot win the war with
blankets." He added: "Even more, we cannot keep the peace with a
blanket."
Drawing cheers from those lawmakers who want to arm the
former Soviet state, Poroshenko declared his forces "need more
military equipment, both lethal and non-lethal, urgently need."
At the White House, Poroshenko told reporters after his
talks with Obama that he was satisfied with the level of
cooperation.
"I asked the president to increase the cooperation in
security and defense sector, and I received a positive answer,"
he said.
NATO, wary of being drawn into a proxy conflict with Russia
in the east European state, has decided against sending arms to
Ukraine, which has frequently been outgunned by
Russian-supported separatists in the eastern border areas.
A senior Obama administration official, asked why the United
States opposes providing lethal aid, said Washington believed
Ukraine had enough such equipment and that the types of weaponry
that has been discussed would be of only marginal value.
"There's no sense that there's an effective military edge
that could be given that could change the overall balance," the
official said. "Ukraine would be extremely vulnerable to a fully
supported Russian attack."
In his talks with Poroshenko, Obama emphasized a diplomatic
outcome in Ukraine. The United States and its European allies
have imposed several rounds of economic sanctions against Russia
for its seizure of Crimea and incursion into eastern Ukraine.
Obama commended Poroshenko for helping broker a tenuous
ceasefire.
"We are prepared to support Ukraine in negotiations with
Russia in order to make sure that the Ukrainian people can enjoy
the kind of freedom and prosperity that is their right," Obama
said.
In his speech to U.S. lawmakers, Poroshenko put the struggle
in Ukraine in historical terms, calling it "the most heroic
story of the last decade."
"The outcome of today's war will determine whether we will
be forced to accept the reality of a dark, torn and bitter
Europe as part of a new world order," Poroshenko said.
(Additional reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by David Gregorio
and Grant McCool)