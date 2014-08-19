* EU officials says date not yet fixed
* European Commission also seeking progress on gas talks
(Adds EU official, context, detail on gas)
KIEV Aug 19 Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko will visit to Brussels on Aug. 30 at the invitation
of top European Union officials, the presidential website said
on Tuesday.
A tug of war between the EU and Russia over Ukraine has
embroiled the former Soviet republic in a crisis that worsened
when Moscow annexed Ukraine's Crimea region in March.
Poroshenko confirmed he would accept the invitation in a
telephone conversation with European Commission President Jose
Manuel Barroso, the presidential website said.
A senior EU official, who asked not to be named, confirmed
that Poroshenko had been invited to Brussels, but said the date
had not been confirmed.
The official said Poroshenko was not invited to a summit of
EU leaders taking place on Aug. 30 but would instead hold
bilateral talks with Barroso and Herman Van Rompuy, president of
the European Council.
Separately, the Commission said it was sending EU foreign
policy chief Catherine Ashton and its trade and energy
commissioners to talks in Belarus on Aug. 26, which will be
attended by Poroshenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Commission spokeswoman Marlene Holzner said on Tuesday that
Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger would use the Minsk talks
to seek further trilateral talks between the Commission, Ukraine
and Russia with the aim of resolving the row between Kiev and
Moscow over gas pricing.
The dispute has led Gazprom to cut off gas to
Ukraine, raising the risk of knock-on disruption of EU supplies.
Oettinger will also hold bilateral talks on the same issue
with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak on Aug. 29 in
Moscow, Holzner said.
(Reporting by Richard Balmforth in Kiev and Barbara Lewis in
Brussels, Editing by Alison Williams)