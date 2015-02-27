* Government troops pull artillery from front line
* President says he "fears threat from the east"
By Natalia Zinets
KIEV, Feb 27 Ukraine on Friday reported the
first deaths in three days in east Ukraine and President Petro
Poroshenko said Russia would pose a "military threat" even if a
ceasefire holds.
Government troops fighting pro-Russian separatists in the
east began towing artillery away from the front line on
Thursday, a sign the truce meant to begin on Feb. 15 could at
last be taking effect.
But Kiev's military later announced the deaths of three
servicemen in the past 24 hours, following two days with none.
"Even under the most optimistic scenario ... the military
threat from the east would unfortunately remain," Poroshenko
said in a televised speech, in a clear reference to Russia.
Kiev and Western governments have accused Russia of sending
troops and weapons to support the separatists in east Ukraine,
despite a peace deal agreed in the Belarussian capital Minsk on
Feb. 12. Moscow has denied this.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov welcomed news that
the two sides were pulling back heavy artillery. But he accused
the West of pushing Kiev towards confrontation with Moscow.
"There is no objective precondition for calling this all a
second Cold War. On the other hand, the hardening line that we
see in some Western capitals goes beyond what we saw during the
Cold War," Lavrov told a gathering at the Foreign Ministry's
Diplomatic Academy.
The situation in the conflict zone was "relatively calm"
overnight, Ukrainian military spokesman Anatoly Stelmakh said,
although he reported isolated attacks by rebels on Ukrainian
troop positions.
Ukraine continued to withdraw its weapons on Friday, but the
army will remain on high alert, Defence Ministry spokesman
Serhiy Galushko said in a televised briefing.
"Sufficient troops and resources remain along the front line
in case the terrorists and the forces supporting them violate
the ceasefire," he said.
The rebels, who committed to the truce only after seizing a
strategic town in a humiliating defeat for Kiev, have been
pulling back heavy weapons since Tuesday.
In a phone call, Poroshenko told German Chancellor Angela
Merkel Kiev wanted a European Union peacekeeping mission in
Ukraine.
European leaders have said the latest Minsk protocols should
be given a chance before peacekeepers are considered.
VERIFICATION
Alexander Hug, deputy head of the European rights and
security group OSCE, said OSCE monitors in eastern Ukraine
needed more access to check the combatants were fulfilling their
promises to withdraw weapons.
"What we need to know is where those weapons were
originally, along which routes they will be moved, and most
importantly where they will be stationed or stored now, so we
can be sure that they really have been withdrawn," he told
Reuters.
"Our job is not to just observe but also to verify. That is
a key difference."
Kiev says it fears the rebels could be regrouping and
preparing to attack Mariupol on the Sea of Azov. Capturing the
port city would help open up a corridor to the Crimean
peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine last year following
the overthrow of a Moscow-leaning president in Kiev.
Military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said a convoy of GRAD
missile systems and other equipment had been tracked leaving
rebel-held Donetsk in the direction of Mariupol.
On the front line between government forces and rebels at
Shirokino, near Mariupol, residents complained of destruction.
"My house has burned completely. My life burned, my
children's inheritance burned up and their future burned up,"
said Viktor Vdovenko, 62, pointing to the remains of his home,
hit by a mortar bomb two weeks ago.
Moscow has in turn raised doubts about Kiev's commitment to
the ceasefire and asked whether the United States and the
European Union, which have imposed economic sanctions on Russia,
really want the Feb. 12 peace deal to succeed.
