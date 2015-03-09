KIEV, March 9 Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko said on Monday pro-Russian rebels had withdrawn a
significant amount of weaponry from the front-lines in eastern
Ukraine in accordance with a three-week-old ceasefire deal.
"There is a ceasefire, or there isn't. It depends on how you
look at it. You can say that we managed to halt the offensive
drive off the aggressor. Ukraine has withdrawn the lion's share
of its rocket and heavy artillery systems. The Russian-backed
fighters have also withdrawn a significant amount," Poroshenko
said in a televised interview.

