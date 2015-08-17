KIEV Aug 17 Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko criticised Russian leader Vladimir Putin for visiting
Russia-annexed Crimea on Monday, saying his action was part of a
plan to whip up tensions in eastern Ukraine.
"This is a challenge to the civilised world and a
continuation of the plan to escalate the situation which is
being carried out by Russian troops and their mercenaries in the
Donbass (east Ukraine)," Poroshenko said in a Facebook post.
Putin visited Yalta in Crimea on Monday to promote tourism
on the peninsula, according to the Kremlin's website. Referring
directly to that, Poroshenko said Crimea had a future only as
part of Ukraine and that included its "tourist" future.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice)