* Poroshenko plans special status for east to appease
separatists
* Plans have split pro-Western parliament coalition
* Poroshenko to see German, French leaders in Berlin
* Says military threat from Russia will last decades
(Adds new casualties in para 11)
By Natalia Zinets and Richard Balmforth
KIEV, Aug 23 Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko called on all political forces in the country on
Sunday to rally behind his plans for constitutional change aimed
at ending a separatist conflict in the east and defeating what
he termed the "Russian aggressor".
Poroshenko used a flag-raising ceremony in Kiev on the eve
of Independence Day to make a clear pitch to his coalition
allies to overcome their doubts and vote in favour of amendments
to the constitution that will allot special status to
separatist-minded parts of eastern Ukraine.
The proposed changes, which will go to a first vote in
parliament on Aug. 31, have split the pro-Western coalition and
it is touch-and-go as to whether the government will muster the
necessary 226 votes to go through to a second reading.
Several coalition allies are under pressure particularly
from militant paramilitary groups opposed to giving any ground
to Russian-backed separatists who have seized swathes of land in
the east.
Referring to Ukrainian blood spilt in the east at the hands
of the "Russian aggressor", he said: "My direct call to all
political forces, in the first instance to those who are
together in the parliamentary coalition, is to come together now
for the sake of Ukraine."
Allowing for "decentralisation" to give the regions more say
in managing their own affairs was among Ukraine's undertakings
made in February in peace talks in Minsk, Belarus, involving
Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France, which resulted in a
ceasefire agreement.
Poroshenko is likely to give an account of what he has done
to honour the Minsk agreement, which includes holding local
elections in the east, when he meets German Chancellor Angela
Merkel and French President Francois Hollande in Berlin on
Monday.
Ukrainian authorities have mobilised huge numbers of police
and interior ministry troops to reinforce security for the
weekend and Independence Day itself on Monday when there will be
a march in Kiev of soldiers serving on the front line.
More than 6,500 people, including hundreds of civilians,
have been killed in the conflict. Pro-Russian rebels took up
arms in the east after Russia annexed Crimea in March 2014 in
response to the overthrow of a pro-Moscow president in Kiev by
street protests a month earlier.
Both sides have withdrawn large numbers of heavy weapons
from the conflict zone in line with the Minsk agreement but
sporadic clashes still take a steady toll of lives daily.
One Ukrainian soldier was killed and four others were
wounded in the past 24 hours in fighting west of the rebel-held
city of Donetsk, a Kiev military spokesman said on Sunday. Both
sides regularly blame each other for the ceasefire violations.
Poroshenko, speaking at a military rally on Saturday, said
pressure from Russia and the separatists it backs was likely to
last decades.
Kiev and Western governments, which have imposed sanctions
on Russia, say there is irrefutable evidence of Russian
involvement in the separatist resistance. Moscow denies it is
providing men or arms.
(Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Susan Fenton)