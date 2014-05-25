* "Chocolate king" made fortune from confectionery empire
* Crimea mission failed but actions boosted pro-Europe image
* Expected to make first trip abroad as president to
Brussels
* Flipped between pro-Western and Moscow-backed governments
By Richard Balmforth
KIEV, May 25 It was a moment showing Ukrainian
tycoon Petro Poroshenko's energy and his eye for political
opportunity. The man now poised to become president decided to
stage a lightning visit to Crimea in late February as Kiev was
losing its grip on the region.
While this mission failed, it was one of several
eye-catching actions by Poroshenko to boost his credibility
among pro-European Ukrainians during months of upheaval, and to
assume a strong position in the power vacuum left by the
overthrow of Moscow-backed president Viktor Yanukovich.
Poroshenko - the "Chocolate King" who made his fortune from
a confectionery empire - claimed victory in Sunday's
presidential election after a first round of voting. Vowing to
end a conflict with pro-Russian rebels, he promised to align his
country with the European Union.
Three months ago, Kiev was still in trauma after the deaths
of 100 protesters from police gunfire, and pro-Russian
politicians in Crimea were leading a rebellion against interim
Ukrainian leaders installed after Yanukovich fled the country.
"I have to get down there," Poroshenko told his aides. A
couple of hours later - with a hastily issued mandate from
fellow members of parliament in his pocket - he flew to Crimea.
There he confronted angry pro-Russian crowds in the regional
capital of Simferopol as he tried to make his way to its
parliament building, focus of the rebellion against Kiev's rule.
After a less than discreet warning that local authorities
might not be able to ensure his security, Poroshenko returned to
the airport and flew back to Kiev. "We were told we had to leave
quickly, otherwise we would not be able to leave at all," said
aide Andriy Zhigulin who was with him.
On that occasion, Poroshenko's dynamism failed to save the
day. In mid-March the peninsula held a Moscow-backed referendum
- unrecognised by Kiev and western governments - to join Russia.
Annexation followed swiftly.
But now, exit polls have given Poroshenko 55 percent of the
vote in Sunday's presidential election. If confirmed, that would
avert the need for a runoff next month against former prime
minister Yulia Tymoshenko, an old adversary whom polls put
second with under 13 percent.
Committed to integrating Ukraine into the European
mainstream, the 48-year-old is expected to make his first trip
abroad as president to Brussels. He has yet to reveal a strategy
for dealing with another pro-Russian separatist rebellion in the
Donbass coalfield of eastern Ukraine.
But he made clear on Sunday before voting closed that the
crisis there would have his fullest attention as president.
Asked by a journalist which he would visit first - Moscow or
Brussels - he replied laconically: "Donbass".
"We must guarantee the rights and security of people who
live in Donbass who today are truly suffering from terrorists
who want to turn the Donbass into Somalia," he added.
MEGAPHONE POLITICIAN
Poroshenko made his estimated $1.3 billion wealth from his
chocolate manufacturing and retail chain called Roshen - two
middle syllables of his surname - though he has interests in
other areas such as construction and a TV news channel.
Powerfully built and well-groomed with a thatch of greying
hair, he is a tough man. Last December, long before the first
deaths but as the pro-Europe protests that eventually drove out
Yanukovich began to turn ugly, he took a megaphone to intervene
between protesters and riot police near the presidential
offices.
With projectiles being thrown, he climbed onto a bulldozer
which had been commandeered by protesters and urged people not
to heed provocateurs who were out to blacken the anti-government
movement. He told them to return to Kiev's Independence Square,
or Maidan, the centre of the protests.
"He showed himself to be a responsible politician during the
Maidan when he actually did things and did not simply indulge in
PR," said Yuri Yakimenko of the Razumkov analytical centre.
In an interview with Reuters early last month, Poroshenko
was anxious to project a strong pro-European line and suggested
that if he or others let people down by not tackling endemic
corruption, people-power would hold them to account.
"A new country was born and a new people was born," he said
on that occasion.
In the wake of the revolution, cynicism is high towards the
old oligarch-dominated political class and his biggest
achievement has been to gain grudging support from Ukrainians.
This is despite his past identity as a super-wealthy and
crafty politician who has flip-flopped between both pro-Western
and Moscow-backed administrations.
He was a senior figure under Ukrainian nationalist President
Viktor Yushchenko, serving as head of the national security and
defence council, and then for six months as foreign minister.
When Yanukovich won the presidency in February 2010,
Poroshenko calmly switched horses and served as minister of
economic development - even though he had backed the earlier
Orange revolution in 2004-5 which thwarted Yanukovich's first
bid for the presidency.
EUROPEAN CHOICE
As Yanukovich appeared to be preparing to sign an
association agreement with the EU last year, Poroshenko leapt to
defend Ukraine in the face of strong Russian trade pressure
which affected his own business interests there.
At an international conference in Yalta last September he
emotionally defended Ukraine's European choice against a Kremlin
envoy who had warned of economic catastrophe for Ukraine if it
joined a free trade zone with the EU.
He was partly motivated then by a Russian ban on chocolate
imports which had already hit his Roshen brand - part of trade
pressure on Kiev to pull out of the EU deal. Later, after
Yanukovich was toppled, Russian police moved in and shut down
his Roshen factory in southern Russia.
When Yanukovich backed out of the EU deal, sparking
protests, Poroshenko spotted the opportunity and threw his
weight behind the pro-Europe movement, turning his Fifth Channel
station into a round-the-clock conduit for news from the Maidan.
At the same time, he shrewdly kept his own face in the
background, letting other politicians take the heat from
increasingly angry protesters as they gave a mixed account of
themselves in their strategies for dealing with Yanukovich.
Part of his political strategy in the run-up to the election
has been to stick to low-profile campaigning and avoid being
drawn into any damaging spats, particularly with Tymoshenko.
She is an old adversary from her time as prime minister in
2005 when she accused Poroshenko of involvement in corruption.
Poroshenko responded in kind in a row that rocked the
administration.
Some say he showed his political wile in the way he rid
himself of a far stronger challenge for the presidency - world
heavyweight boxing champion Vitaly Klitschko.
In a surprise about-turn, Klitschko pulled out of the race
and called on his supporters to throw their weight behind
Poroshenko as part of a deal in which the oligarch would back
him for the post of Kiev mayor.
PRO-EUROPE AGENDA
Out on the stump, he campaigned under the slogan "Live in a
new way" and he presented himself as the man who can save
Ukraine from dismemberment, endemic corruption and turn the
country into a modern state within the European mainstream.
He is expected to make his first trip abroad as president to
Brussels to sign the full EU association agreement - the pact
which Yanukovich ditched in favour of closer economic ties with
Russia - and he has pledged to work hard for Ukrainians to
travel in Europe without needing visas.
His pro-Europe agenda will complicate ties with Moscow.
But his long record in business dealings with Russia and his
previous experience of Moscow as a government minister should
serve him well in any negotiations he may have with President
Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin.
One sign of his sensitivity here is that he has prudently
spoken out against trying to move Ukraine towards membership of
the U.S.-led military alliance NATO, something strongly opposed
by Moscow.
He has yet to say how he will deal with the separatist
rebellion in the east where bodies from clashes between
pro-Russian separatists, Ukrainian militia groups and the
Ukrainian army are stacking up.
Late last month, on a TV talk show, he spoke out against the
separatists saying they understood neither Russian nor Ukrainian
"but only the language of force".
But he took a more moderate stance on election day on Sunday
saying "direct dialogue" had to be undertaken with the people of
the Donbass coalfield - though the streets of towns and villages
had to be rid of "the people with guns".
Born near the Black Sea port of Odessa, Poroshenko, studied
economics in Kiev. After the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union,
he bought an old confectionery factory in Vinnytsia in central
Ukraine where he founded Roshen. He is married with four
children and speaks English well
(Writing by Richard Balmforth; editing by David Stamp)