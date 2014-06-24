UPDATE 2-Oil prices dip as doubts remain over OPEC supply cuts
* OPEC cuts could be extended if necessary - Saudi energy minister
MOSCOW, June 24 Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Tuesday Russia's move to revoke a resolution authorising military intervention in Ukraine was the Kremlin's "first practical step" towards settling the crisis in the country's restive east.
Russian agencies reported earlier that Putin had submitted a request for the resolution to be revoked.
The decision is "the first practical step since the Russian President formally supported the Ukraine's peace plan," a statement posted on the presidential website quoted Poroshenko as saying. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice)
* OPEC cuts could be extended if necessary - Saudi energy minister
TOKYO, March 17 A court in Japan on Friday ruled that Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) and the government are liable for negligence in a case involving compensation for the Fukushima nuclear disaster, the first time the judiciary has ruled the state has liability, Japanese media reported.
DILI, March 17 East Timorese flocked to political rallies on the final day of campaigning ahead of Monday's presidential election, as Asia's youngest democracy grapples with persistent poverty and corruption at a time when oil revenues are rapidly running dry.