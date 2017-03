MOSCOW, June 24 Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Tuesday Russia's move to revoke a resolution authorising military intervention in Ukraine was the Kremlin's "first practical step" towards settling the crisis in the country's restive east.

Russian agencies reported earlier that Putin had submitted a request for the resolution to be revoked.

The decision is "the first practical step since the Russian President formally supported the Ukraine's peace plan," a statement posted on the presidential website quoted Poroshenko as saying. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice)