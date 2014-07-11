KIEV, July 11 Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko said that Kiev would "find and destroy" the
pro-Russian separatists responsible for a high-powered missile
attack that possibly killed 30 Ukrainian servicemen on Friday.
"For every soldier's life, the militants will pay with
scores and hundreds of their own. Not a single terrorist will
avoid responsibility, each will get what they deserve," he said
in a statement on his website following an emergency meeting of
security chiefs.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Thomas Grove; Editing
by Richard Balmforth)