MILAN Oct 17 Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko told Austria's chancellor on Friday he was not
hopeful about the Ukraine crisis following talks earlier in the
day with Russian and European leaders.
"Unfortunately, I am not very optimistic," Poroshenko said
at the start of a meeting with Chancellor Werner Faymann that
was witnessed by a Reuters reporter.
Earlier, Poroshenko met Russian President Vladimir Putin and
the leaders of Germany, France, Britain, Italy and the European
Union in talks aimed at strengthening a ceasefire in eastern
Ukraine and ending a row over frozen Russian gas imports.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, Writing by Crispian Balmer;
Editing by James Mackenzie)