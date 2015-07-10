KIEV, July 10 Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Friday that the threat of terrorism had "significantly risen" in Ukraine.

At a meeting with Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk and Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, Poroshenko said: "The level of guerrilla and terrorist threats in the regions outside the zone (of conflict) has significantly risen."

He did not elaborate, but said the flow of weapons from the conflict zone, where Ukrainian troops are fighting pro-Russian separatists, posed a threat. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Alessandra Prentice)