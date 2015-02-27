Egypt receives third batch of Rafale warplanes
CAIRO, April 5 Egypt on Wednesday received the third batch of Rafale warplanes from France as part of a 5.2 billion euro ($5.5 billion) contract signed in 2015.
KIEV Feb 27 President Petro Poroshenko said on Friday a "military threat from the east" would remain even if a peace deal holds between government forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.
"Even under the most optimistic scenario ... the military threat from the east would unfortunately remain," he said, referring indirectly to Russia in a televised speech at the National Defence University.
NEW YORK, April 5 Oil prices eased from one-month highs on Wednesday, as support from an outage at the largest UK North Sea oilfield was offset by a surprise increase in U.S. crude inventories to a record high limited price gains.
NEW YORK, April 5 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq hitting a fresh all-time high on strong U.S. private sector-jobs data, which also lifted the dollar as it backed forecasts for at least two more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve this year.