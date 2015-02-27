KIEV Feb 27 President Petro Poroshenko said on Friday a "military threat from the east" would remain even if a peace deal holds between government forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

"Even under the most optimistic scenario ... the military threat from the east would unfortunately remain," he said, referring indirectly to Russia in a televised speech at the National Defence University.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)