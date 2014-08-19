(Adds comments by Ukrainian side)
KIEV Aug 19 Russia and Ukraine said on Tuesday
their presidents would meet together with top European Union
officials in Belarus's capital of Minsk on August 26 to discuss
their confrontation over Ukraine which has plunged relations to
an all-time low.
The meeting will put Russia's President Vladimir Putin and
Ukraine's Petro Poroshenko in the same room for the first time
since a passing encounter in France in June, though Ukrainian
officials were at pains to say no face-to-face meeting there
between the two men was planned as yet.
Nonetheless, with a Ukrainian military offensive making
inroads against pro-Russian separatist forces in eastern
Ukraine, Ukrainian officials were upbeat that the Minsk meeting
could be a diplomatic opportunity for Kiev and provide a forum
for bringing fresh diplomatic pressure to bear on Putin to end
Moscow's support for the rebels.
"Today a clear diplomatic roadmap is taking shape. We can
come up with new approaches that will allow us to talk about a
move from war to peace," Valery Chaly, Poroshenko's top foreign
policy aide, said.
Putin will be accompanied at the talks by Belarussian leader
Alexander Lukashenko and Kazkahstan's Nursultan Nazarbayev,
whose countries also belong to the Russia-led Customs Union
which the pro-Western Kiev leadership spurned in favour of EU
integration when it came to power in February.
The EU team will be headed by EU foreign policy chief
Catherine Ashton.
A statement from Poroshenko's administration said the
meeting would discuss issues related to implementing the
landmark association agreement Kiev signed with the EU, energy
security and "stabilising the situation in Ukraine".
But Chaly clearly suggested that Poroshenko would press
Putin to end what he views as Moscow's support for, and arming
of, the rebels who now seem increasingly in disarray. Moscow
denies Kiev's charges that it is allowing supplies of heavy
weaponry and sending Russian fighters there.
Rebel losses in the past few days appear to have
increasingly pushed Putin into a tight corner.
If he remains silent and allows their defeat, he risks
losing face before the "hawks" at home and the Russian people
who largely applauded Moscow's annexation of Crimea in March.
But by trying to maintain pressure on Kiev's pro-western
leaders through further support for the rebels, he risks wider
economic sanctions from the United States and European Union.
"I hope that this direct format of concrete discussion on
many questions including ending aggression (will have results)
because no trade and economic questions can be considered
without this key question (being addressed)," Chaly said.
Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said only that the
leaders "will discuss relations between Ukraine and the Customs
Union and there will be a number of bilateral meetings."
The Minsk meeting will form part of a hectic round of
diplomatic meetings for Poroshenko in the next two weeks around
Independence Day celebrations on Sunday when he hopes to be able
to celebrate battlefield successes against the separatists.
He will host a key visit to Kiev by German Chancellor Angela
Merkel on Saturday when he will expect her to voice strong
support for his policies to crush the separatist rebellions.
Separately, Poroshenko's website said he had accepted an
invitation by the EU to visit Brussels on August 30 and would
attend also a summit of the U.S.-led NATO alliance in Wales in
early September when he may meet U.S. President Barack Obama,
his aides said.
"We can not say for certain yet, but I think that it would be
correct if a meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the
United States took place at this summit," Chaly said.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Richard Balmforth;
editing by Ralph Boulton)