KIEV Oct 31 Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko on Friday backed Arseny Yatseniuk for a new term as prime minister following last Sunday's election.

"I have proposed to the faction of the Poroshenko bloc that it submits Arseny Yatseniuk as a candidate for prime minister," he said in a tweet.

Yatseniuk, 40, a former economy and foreign minister, said this week he wanted to remain prime minister after his People's Front party came first in a parliamentary election last Sunday dominated by pro-Western political groups.

The Poroshenko bloc, headed by the president, came fractionally behind People's Front.

