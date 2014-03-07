SEVASTOPOL, Ukraine, March 7 Armed men thought
to be Russians drove a truck into a Ukrainian missile-defence
post in the Crimea region on Friday but a standoff was resolved
without a shot being fired, witness said.
Initial reports said the truck had smashed through the gates
of the base in the port city of Sevastopol and that it was being
stormed, but a Reuters reporter on the scene could not see any
signs of major damage to the gates and the base was quiet.
Crimea's pro-Russia premier, Sergei Aksyonov, was asked
about the incident during a political chat show shown live on
Ukrainian television and said all was calm at the military post.
Referring to the armed men as "self-defence units, he
indicated the standoff was over, adding: "Now the self-defence
units are surrounded by journalists. There are no attempts to
attack."
A Ukrainian military official told Reuters at the post that
the armed group inside had not seized any weapons.
Russian forces have taken over some military installations
and other buildings on the peninsula, where Russia's Black Sea
Fleet has a base, but both sides have held their fire.