(Adds quotes, details on stocks)
KIEV Dec 19 Ukraine, mired in a power crisis
due to a thermal coal shortage, will allow all companies to
import electricity, Prime Minister Arseniy Yatseniuk said on
Friday as he urged consumers to save energy.
Ukraine used to be self-sufficient in coal, but months of
fighting has halted production at more than half of the
country's mines, disrupting supplies to thermal power plants
that usually generate 40 percent of the country's power.
"The reasons are ... blocked deliveries of coal purchased in
Russia and blocked supplies of coal that belong to Ukraine, but
are now in the territory temporarily controlled by Russian
terrorists," Yatseniuk said a televised statement.
Earlier this month the government asked state energy firms
to consider importing electricity, but the companies failed to
sign any agreements, Yatseniuk said.
The country has electricity connections with Russia,
Moldova, Belarus and the Baltic states.
Yatseniuk said Ukraine was not able to access around 3
million tonnes of Ukrainian coal stored in pits in the east.
Some 20 power units across Ukraine have been idled due to
the lack of coal and the latest data shows coal reserves at
plants have fallen by more than four percent this week.
Total stocks at power plants now stand at 1.35 million
tonnes, compared with 4 million at the same point last year,
according to state-run energy firm Ukrenergo.
The idled units account for around 10 percent of Ukraine's
total power capacity. The resulting electricity shortages have
forced the company to impose power restrictions across the
country.
"I demand from the ministry and local authorities to stop
lighting billboards, government buildings, central streets at a
time when the whole country is in darkness," Yatseniuk said.
He added that power restrictions could also be imposed on
rebel regions.
(Reporting By Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Michael Urquhart)