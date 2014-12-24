UPDATE 1-Indonesia port graft investigation disrupting coal shipments
* Delays follow large-scale disruptions in February (Adds detail, further comment from police spokesman and mining association)
KIEV Dec 24 Ukraine temporarily cut off power supplies to Crimea on Wednesday after the Russian-controlled peninsula failed to curb consumption as required due to a power crisis, the Ukrainian energy ministry said.
"Today electricity supplies to Crimea were shut off ... just as would be done to any region of Ukraine," a ministry representative told Reuters by phone. "Supplies will be restored as soon as they implement the set consumption regime."
Energy Minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn subsequently told a government meeting supplies had resumed to Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in March, but still depends on Ukraine for power supplies. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Katya Golubkova)
* Delays follow large-scale disruptions in February (Adds detail, further comment from police spokesman and mining association)
MOSCOW, March 22 A French media report alleging that presidential candidate Francois Fillon was paid to arrange introductions to Russian President Vladimir Putin is "fake news," Russia's Kremlin said on Wednesday.
March 21 New production projects and a fresh shale boom could boost oil output by a million barrels per day (bpd) year-on-year and result in an oversupply in the next couple of years, according to Goldman Sachs.