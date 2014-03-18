KIEV, March 18 Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny
Yatseniuk said on Tuesday that the conflict in its Crimea
peninsula, now under Russian control, had entered a military
phase and accused Russia of commiting a "war crime" by firing on
Ukrainian servicemen.
"The conflict is moving from a political one to a military
one because of Russian soldiers," he told a meeting at Ukraine's
defence ministry. "Today, Russian soldiers began shooting at
Ukrainian servicemen and this is a war crime without any expiry
under a statute of limitations."
Yatseniuk said he had ordered Ukraine's defence minister to
call a meeting with his counterparts from Britain, France, and
Russia - signatories to a 1994 treaty guaranteeing Ukraine's
borders to "prevent an escalation of the conflict".
Earlier, a military spokesman said a Ukrainian officer was
wounded in a shooting at a military facility on the outskirts of
the Crimean capital Simferopol, but it was unclear who was
behind the incident.
(Reporting by Natallya Zinets, Writing by Ron Popeski)