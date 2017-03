KIEV, April 12 Ukraine's acting president called an emergency meeting of Kiev's national security council on Saturday after pro-Russian separatists seized control of government buildings in the eastern city of Slaviansk.

"At 9 p.m. (1800 GMT) a meeting will take place of the Ukrainian council of security and defence because of the situation in the east of Ukraine," a spokeswoman for Acting President Oleksander Turchinov said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Kevin Liffey)