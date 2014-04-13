(Adds further quotes)
KIEV, April 13 Ukraine's authorities plan to
launch a "full-scale anti-terrorist operation" involving the
army against pro-Russian separatist militants, the acting
president said on Sunday.
Oleksander Turchinov said in a televised address to the
nation that Russia was waging a war against Ukraine by sowing
disorder in the east of the country, but he offered not to
prosecute any militants who gave up their weapons by Monday
morning.
Referring to the death of a state security officer and the
wounding of other members of law-enforcement bodies in an
earlier clash with pro-Russian militants near the town of
Slaviansk, he said: "The blood of Ukrainian heroes has been shed
in a war which the Russian Federation is waging against Ukraine.
"The aggressor has not stopped and is continuing to sow
disorder in the east of the country," he said, referring to a
rash of attacks on state buildings by pro-Russian militants in
towns in Russia-speaking areas of the east.
Kiev authorities say the separatists rebellions have been
inspired and directed by the Kremlin, a charge Moscow denies.
"The National Security and Defence Council has decided to
launch a full-scale anti-terrorist operation involving the armed
forces of Ukraine," he declared.
"We will not allow Russia to repeat the Crimean scenario in
the eastern regions of the country," referring to Moscow's
annexation of the peninsula following its take-over by
pro-Russian militants.
