KIEV Aug 1 Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Friday the military conflict with pro-Russian rebels in the east of the country must not be allowed to delay economic reforms.

"War is not a reason to delay reforms," he said in a television interview, one day after parliament approved legislation which the government said was needed to finance the army and avert a national default on its debts. (Reporting by Pavel POlityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)