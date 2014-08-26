MINSK Aug 27 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he and Ukraine's Petro Poroshenko had discussed the need for an end to bloodshed in Ukraine, but it was up to Kiev to work out conditions for a ceasefire with separatist rebels.

Putin also said the two presidents agreed to talks on gas supplies between Moscow and Kiev. The two countries are at loggerheads over the conflict in Ukraine, Kiev's relations with the European Union, and trade and energy issues.

(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)