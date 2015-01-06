* Rises in gas prices, hryvnia devaluation, play a big part
* High inflation reflects year of turmoil and war
* High inflation seen for 2015 if gas price raised further
KIEV, Jan 6 Sharp rises in the domestic price of
gas and the devaluation of the hryvnia currency, pushed up
inflation in Ukraine to almost 25 percent last year, its highest
level in 14 years.
Official statistics published on Tuesday reflected the year
of turmoil in the country of 45 million in which street protests
ousted a Moscow-backed president, prompting Russia to annex
Crimea and support a separatist rebellion in which more than
4,700 people have been killed.
The numbers also reflect the reform policies of the
pro-Western government of Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk who is
seeking to uncouple the economy from its subsidised Soviet past
and make it fit for competition in the European mainstream.
The State Statistic Service said consumer price inflation
soared to 24.9 percent from 0.5 percent in 2013 - close to the
25.8 percent recorded in 2000 when Ukraine had to absorb the
effect of a global crisis.
With the war in the east hitting major exports such as steel
and forcing for the first time imports of coal and electricity,
a major factor driving up inflation was the government's
decision to raise the price of gas in homes across the country,
largely at the behest of the International Monetary Fund.
The IMF, on which Ukraine relies for a steady stream of
credit under a $17 billion bail-out programme, has long been
pressing for an end to state subsidies to the state-run energy
behemoth Naftogaz which it sees as running counter to the
economy's long term benefit.
But the devaluation in the hryvnia, which lost half of its
value in 2014, also helped push up the price of food, fuel and
services.
Under the former government of Mykola Azarov the hryvnia was
held at around 8 to the U.S. dollar by regular central bank
interventions and supported by regular foreign financial credits
notably from Russia.
Since the central bank introduced a flexible exchange rate
last April, the hryvnia has since dropped to around 15.7 to the
dollar with largely-unchanged salaries and pay losing purchasing
ability.
The 2015 budget, now signed by President Petro Poroshenko,
envisages inflation of just over 13 percent in 2015 though
Central Bank Governor Valeriya Gontareva has said it is likely
to rise to as much as 18 percent if the government raises home
gas prices further as requested by the IMF.
The IMF itself is to visit Ukraine later this week to assess
prospects for the and review the planned reforms.
The government expects the visit to unlock three tranches of
new and overdue credit, possibly totalling more than $4 billion,
with the bail-out programme possibly being expanded beyond $17
billion.
