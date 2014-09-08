MOSCOW, Sept 8 Rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine are preparing to exchange prisoners with Ukrainian forces on Wednesday, a senior pro-Russian separatist leader was quoted as saying on Monday.

Interfax news agency cited Andrei Purgin, who took part in talks at which a ceasefire deal was agreed with Kiev on Friday, said he hoped an "all-for-all" exchange would go ahead. Plans to exchange captives were agreed during Friday's talks. (Writing by Timothy Heritage, Editing by Thomas Grove)