EU mergers and takeovers (Jan 25)
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
KIEV Dec 19 Ukraine's Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk said on Monday that the money of depositors at PrivatBank, the country's largest lender, was safe and secured by the state, and that the bank was working normally.
Danylyuk made the comments on Facebook after the government announced a decision to nationalise PrivatBank, which is part-owned by one of Ukraine's richest and most powerful businessmen.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams)
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
LONDON, Jan 25 Luis Alvarez, the head of BT's multi-national corporate division, will take direct responsibility for the firm's European business following an Italian accounting scandal, a person familiar with the situation said.
FRANKFURT/LONDON, Jan 25 German regulators will meet more than 20 banks on Monday to spell out requirements for relocating some operations to Frankfurt, people familiar with the matter said, as the city accelerates plans to win over business from London after Brexit.