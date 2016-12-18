KIEV Dec 19 Ukraine's Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk said on Monday that the money of depositors at PrivatBank, the country's largest lender, was safe and secured by the state, and that the bank was working normally.

Danylyuk made the comments on Facebook after the government announced a decision to nationalise PrivatBank, which is part-owned by one of Ukraine's richest and most powerful businessmen.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams)