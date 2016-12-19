BRIEF-Old Point National Bank enters agreement for ownership interest in Old Point Mortgage
* Entered into a purchase agreement for 100% ownership interest in Old Point Mortgage
KIEV Dec 19 Ukraine declared the country's largest lender PrivatBank insolvent on Monday and said bringing it under state ownership was the only way to protect the money of 20 million Ukrainian clients and stave off threats to the financial system.
The central bank said in a statement that PrivatBank had not fulfilled its recapitalisation programme and 97 percent of its corporate loans had gone to insiders. As of Dec 1, the bank's capital shortfall stood at 148 billion hryvnia ($5.65 billion).
"We are sure that moving the bank into state ownership is the only possible way to save the money of the bank's clients and to save the financial system," the central bank said in a statement.
($1 = 26.2100 hryvnias) (Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Matthias Williams)
Jan 24 Activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management LP, a shareholder in Virtus Investment Partners Inc , recommended that the company should fund its $513 million purchase of RidgeWorth Investment primarily with cash to maximize returns.
NEW YORK, Jan 24 The top executives of Aetna and Humana on Tuesday issued a joint statement saying that they continue to believe in their $34 billion merger deal after a court ruled against it for antitrust reasons, and said that they would consider all available options.