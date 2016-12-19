KIEV Dec 19 The International Monetary Fund
said on Monday that the Ukrainian authorities' decision to
nationalise PrivatBank was an important step in their efforts to
safeguard financial stability.
The Fund, which is supporting Ukraine with a $17.5 billion
ongoing bailout, said in a statement that it would continue to
help Ukraine "in its efforts to build strong institutions,
enhance transparency, and advance structural reforms."
Ukraine took over its largest bank on Monday in one of the
biggest shake-ups of the war-torn country's banking system since
Ukraine plunged into economic and political turmoil more than
two years ago.
(Reporting by Matthias Williams, editing by Louise Heavens)