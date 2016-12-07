KIEV Dec 7 A second attempt to sell off Ukraine's Odessa Portside Plant, part of a privatisation drive, has failed due to a lack of bids, the Ukrainian State Property Fund said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately bids to participate in the auction from potential investors were not received, although around 10 potential buyers had shown interest in the company," the fund said in statement. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice. Editing by Jane Merriman)