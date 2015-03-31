(Adds background on privatisation drive)
KIEV, March 31 Ukraine's government will
consider a list of state-owned assets for privatisation later on
Tuesday, the economy minister said at a briefing, as part of
Kiev's drive to boost the budget and reform inefficient
institutions.
Until now, the law made some 1,500 state firms ineligible
for privatisation, but the government has recommended abolishing
this rule for 1,200 of them in an effort to stamp out graft and
raise funds to shore up a near-bankrupt economy reliant on
international aid.
"We will submit a list of businesses for privatisation.
After this, the list should go to parliament (for approval),"
the minister, Aivaras Abromavicius, said.
He implied chemical business Odessa Port Plant, which
produces ammonia and urea, and power generator Tsentrenergo
would be on the list.
They "are not strategic. And of course it is these types of
businesses that we must put up for sale, particularly as there
is serious demand for them from investors," he said.
An earlier government privatisation bill was rejected by
parliament in January after deputies criticised the proposed
plans as too extensive.
