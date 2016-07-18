(Adds quote, background on sale)
KIEV, July 18 Ukraine received no bids for a
fertiliser plant put up for sale by the government, the head of
the State Property Fund said on Monday, voicing hope that the
privatisation could be relaunched soon.
The Odessa Portside Plant (OPZ) was due to be auctioned on
July 26 and Monday was the deadline for bids.
The sale is seen as a test of the Western-backed
government's commitment to an ambitious privatisation programme
that has faced repeated delays amid concerns that vested
interests could scupper efforts to rebuild the country on more
transparent lines.
"Due to the absence of bids, the State Property Fund must
recognise the tender as void," the fund said.
"I hope that the decision on a new privatisation of OPZ will
be taken in the near future," Property Fund chief Igor Bilous
said in the statement.
The fund said potential investors had been put off by
several factors including the absence of tax benefits and OPZ's
debt to Group DF, a conglomerate controlled by Ukrainian tycoon
Dmytro Firtash.
Last Friday, investment experts told Reuters the sale would
likely be delayed because the $521 million reserve price had
deterred potential bidders.
A successful sale would have been a sign of renewed investor
confidence in Ukraine after more than two years of economic
crisis and conflict following a pro-European uprising that swept
a Russian-backed president from power.
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; editing by David Clarke and
Adrian Croft)