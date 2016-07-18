(Adds quote, background on sale)

KIEV, July 18 Ukraine received no bids for a fertiliser plant put up for sale by the government, the head of the State Property Fund said on Monday, voicing hope that the privatisation could be relaunched soon.

The Odessa Portside Plant (OPZ) was due to be auctioned on July 26 and Monday was the deadline for bids.

The sale is seen as a test of the Western-backed government's commitment to an ambitious privatisation programme that has faced repeated delays amid concerns that vested interests could scupper efforts to rebuild the country on more transparent lines.

"Due to the absence of bids, the State Property Fund must recognise the tender as void," the fund said.

"I hope that the decision on a new privatisation of OPZ will be taken in the near future," Property Fund chief Igor Bilous said in the statement.

The fund said potential investors had been put off by several factors including the absence of tax benefits and OPZ's debt to Group DF, a conglomerate controlled by Ukrainian tycoon Dmytro Firtash.

Last Friday, investment experts told Reuters the sale would likely be delayed because the $521 million reserve price had deterred potential bidders.

A successful sale would have been a sign of renewed investor confidence in Ukraine after more than two years of economic crisis and conflict following a pro-European uprising that swept a Russian-backed president from power. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; editing by David Clarke and Adrian Croft)