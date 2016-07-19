KIEV, July 19 Ukraine could lower the reserve
price in the privatisation of a fertiliser plant, the head of
the State Property Fund said on Tuesday, after an initial
auction was cancelled due to a lack of bidders.
Odessa Portside Plant (OPZ) is meant to be the star lot in a
long-delayed privatisation drive, which is a test of the
Western-backed government's ability to attract vital foreign
investment, but the July sale did not attract a single buyer
partly due to a starting price above $500 million.
State Property Fund chief Igor Bilous said he hoped the
auction would be rescheduled for the autumn and suggested some
compromise could be found on price.
"We need to find an adequate starting price, which suits the
majority of the investors," he said in briefing.
"We believe the fair price for this business really is $500
million, or even more ... Some believe that it's worth $700
million, others $300 million or $150 million because there are
many risks in Ukraine," he said.
In June, the International Monetary Fund and European Bank
for Reconstruction and Development warned the government that
OPZ's valuation process fell short of international standards
and risked damaging Ukraine's image.
Foreign participation in the sale would be a welcome vote of
confidence in Ukraine in the wake of more than two years of
economic crisis and conflict following a pro-European uprising
that swept a Russian-backed president from power.
It would also allay fears that the privatisation of
state-run firms could strengthen the control of Ukraine's
powerful oligarchs over strategic industries.
On Monday, the State Property Fund said potential investors
in OPZ had been put off by the starting price, as well as by the
company's debt, a lack of tax incentives and currency controls
relating to the repatriation of dividends.
"Of course, we have to admit that this privatisation did not
succeed ... (But) I will continue to argue that the sale of OPZ
will take place and it will be the flagship privatisation in
Ukraine. I'm prepared to bet on it," Bilous said.
(Reporting by Alexei Kalmykov; Writing by Alessandra Prentice;
editing by David Clarke)