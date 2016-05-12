FOREX-Dollar rises as market 'oversold' following Trump comments
* Euro touches one-week high vs dollar, but falls in U.S. trading
KIEV May 12 Ukrainian lawmakers on Thursday appointed a close ally of President Petro Poroshenko with no legal background to become the new general prosecutor, a position seen by the West as crucial for Ukraine to tackle entrenched corruption.
To shouts of "shame" from some lawmakers, Poroshenko told parliament that his ally Yuriy Lutsenko, a former interior minister and head of Poroshenko's parliamentary faction, would build public trust in the prosecution service. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams)
* Euro touches one-week high vs dollar, but falls in U.S. trading
* Oil futures mixed, treasury yields down (Updates to late afternoon prices, adds commentary)