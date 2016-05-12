KIEV May 12 Ukrainian lawmakers on Thursday appointed a close ally of President Petro Poroshenko with no legal background to become the new general prosecutor, a position seen by the West as crucial for Ukraine to tackle entrenched corruption.

To shouts of "shame" from some lawmakers, Poroshenko told parliament that his ally Yuriy Lutsenko, a former interior minister and head of Poroshenko's parliamentary faction, would build public trust in the prosecution service. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams)