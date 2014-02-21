KIEV Feb 21 A council representing
anti-government protesters in Kiev on Friday backed a draft
agreement with President Viktor Yanukovich on ending the
country's crisis but set conditions, an opposition leader was
quoted as saying.
Interfax news agency quoted Oleh Tyahnibok, a far-right
leader, as saying the deal should stand only if there were
guarantees that the present interior minister and
prosecutor-general were not included in any interim government.
A European Union source said the council had voted to back
the draft deal after talks with two EU foreign ministers. The
protesters' backing had emerged as the main obstacle to the deal
being signed.