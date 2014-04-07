KIEV, April 7 Pro-Russian protesters who broke
into state security headquarters in the eastern Ukrainian city
of Luhansk have seized weapons and road police have closed down
entrances into the city, local police said on Monday.
"Unknown people who are in the building have broken into the
building's arsenal and have seized weapons," police said in a
statement.
Separately, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said on his
Facebook page that the regional administrative building in
another eastern city, Kharkiv, had been cleared of "separatist"
protesters.
Pro-Russian protesters also broke into a regional
administrative building in the mining city of Donetsk on Sunday.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Thomas Grove; Editing
by Richard Balmforth)