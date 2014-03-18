Scars of looting, destruction all that remain at Mosul museum
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
MOSCOW, March 18 President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday Russia would never seek to start a confrontation with the West but that it will defend its own interests.
"We must decide for ourselves whether we are ready to stand up for our national interests. Or just carry on giving them away forever?" he asked a joint session of parliament.
"Some western politicians scare us not only with sanctions but also with the prospect of worsening internal problems. I would like to know what they mean," he said, adding Russia would never seek to start confrontation with the West.
"We consider such statements irresponsible and obviously aggressive and will respond appropriately to this."
LIBREVILLE, March 11 Gabonese President Ali Bongo has offered to hold talks with opposition parties in an apparent bid to ease tensions over his contested re-election last year, but his main political rival swiftly rejected the call for dialogue.
HODEIDAH, March 11 At least 22 civilians were killed on Friday and dozens wounded when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a market in western Yemen causing a fire to break out, a local official said.