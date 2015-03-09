MOSCOW, March 9 Russian President Vladimir Putin
has said he ordered officials to start work on taking control of
Crimea weeks before a referendum which, the Kremlin has asserted
until now, prompted the region's annexation from Ukraine.
Russian state television channel Rossiya-1 aired a brief
extract of an interview in which Putin said he had called an
emergency meeting in February last year to discuss the overthrow
of Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovich hours earlier.
Yanukovich, a Russian ally, had fled to the eastern
Ukrainian city of Donetsk after being forced out by
anti-government protests.
"He would have been just annihilated... We got ready to get
him out of Donetsk by land, by sea and by air," Putin said about
his meeting in the Kremlin with commanders of special forces and
defence ministry officials.
"This was on the night of Feb. 22 through to Feb. 23. We
finished around 7 in the morning. And, while saying goodbye, I
told all the colleagues: 'We have to start the work on Crimea's
return into Russia'."
This account, broadcast on Sunday, appeared to be at odds
with previous assertions from Russian officials that the
annexation decision was taken only after the referendum on March
16, when Crimeans voted to become part of the Russian
Federation.
The virtually bloodless seizure of Crimea - a Black Sea
peninsula with an ethnic Russian majority and where Moscow has a
naval base - was followed by a pro-Moscow insurgency in the
east of Ukraine.
About 6,000 people have been killed in the fighting in
eastern Ukraine. A fragile ceasefire, agreed last month in
Minsk, has largely held so far.
Western governments have condemned Russia's intervention in
Crimea as illegal, with the European Union and United States
imposing sanctions on Moscow.
In the months since, Putin has adjusted his account of what
happened. He initially denied Russian troops were providing
security for the referendum, but later acknowledged special
forces had been deployed.
Russian soldiers who took part have been given state medals
with the citation "For returning Crimea", which give the
starting date of the operation as Feb. 20, before Yanukovich was
ousted.
Novaya Gazeta, a newspaper often critical of Putin,
published details last month of what it said was a document
presented to the presidential administration some time between
Feb. 4 and Feb. 12 last year. It said the document described a
plan to annex Crimea and eastern Ukraine. The Kremlin called the
newspaper's report nonsense.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by David Stamp)